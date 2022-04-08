Six men accused of stabbing North West man to death, State opts not to oppose bail | News24

Six males are accused of stabbing a North West man to dying.

They are charged with the homicide of Luckyboy Mereekae.

The case was postponed to 11 April.

The case in opposition to six males accused of murdering a 30-year-old North West man exterior a tavern has been postponed to 11 April.

The State opted to not oppose bail as Keaobaka Motswamere, 26, Tlotlo Serapelwane, 22, Ntafetso Velele, 21, Mosimanegape Segotlong, 26, Obakeng Matiting, 23, and Thabiso Seane, 22, had been verified and regarded to not be flight dangers.

The case was postponed for additional listening to.

The accused are charged with the homicide of Luckyboy Mereekae whose physique was discovered on the corners of Vry and De Kock streets in Vryburg, North West, on 2 April.

“After a quarrel ensued, the suspects allegedly took out knives and stabbed Mereekae several times on the body,” mentioned police spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

According to Mamothame, 5 of the accused are first-time offenders, whereas one has a pending case of assault.

“It was also established that five of the offenders are still attending school,” mentioned Mamothame.

The accused, in accordance with Mamothame, are being represented by Legal Aid South Africa in addition to non-public attorneys.

Mamothame mentioned investigations led police to Huhudi, Vryburg, the place the six had been arrested. The weapons used to commit the offence had been confiscated.

The motive for the homicide continues to be being investigated by police.

The six might be detained till their subsequent courtroom look.

