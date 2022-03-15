Six men arrested in Botswana after robbery at SADC offices | News24

Botswana police have arrested six males for allegedly robbing the Southern African Development Community (SADC) of property value R625 000.

Four Batswana and two Zimbabweans had been arrested for allegedly robbing SADC’s workplaces in January.

Police stated the robbers made off with 18 laptops, cellphones and a digicam, all amounting to R625 000.

At the time of the arrests, they had been allegedly present in possession of a firearm used within the theft.

According to the Botswana Police Service (BPS) public relations officer Dipheko Motube, the boys – 4 Batswana and two Zimbabweans – have appeared in courtroom.

“Four Batswana nationals and two Zimbabwean male citizens appeared before Village Magistrate’s Court in Gaborone today (Monday),” Motube stated in an announcement.

Mpho Rasetena, 28, Lesego Masilo, 33, Maitapiso Thuso Kgakgamatso, 34, and Otsile Semandi, 40, are from Botswana. The two Zimbabweans are Innocent Bushri Shaggy, 31, and Tongai Tsikirayi, 38.

According to the BPS, the six had been arrested in Gaborone on Friday in reference to a theft through which 18 laptops, six cellphones and a digicam had been stolen in January.

The police stated investigations had been nonetheless below means.

“At the time of arrest, the suspects were found in possession of a firearm suspected to have been used in the commission of the offense, and foreign currencies,” the Botswana police stated.

The males will seem in courtroom once more on 28 March. It was not made clear in courtroom whether or not the stolen property had been positioned.

The arrests got here a fortnight after Botswana police killed 9 individuals, together with a South African man, in a shootout following a cash-in-transit theft within the capital Gaborone.

The males had been believed to have been a part of an armed gang of 11 who had been in pursuit of a cash-in-transit car transporting the pula equal of virtually R1.2 million.

In response to a spate of robberies in southern Africa, impartial Zimbabwean MP Temba Mliswa known as on the SADC organ on safety, chaired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, to cope with armed robberies, which have develop into a menace within the area.

Mliswa stated:

We can not proceed to maintain quiet in regards to the crime fee in South Africa, the place Zimbabweans are being implicated. The fee has gone up and it does not do us any good with these governments. Regionally, the crime fee involving armed robbers has additionally elevated and now requires a holistic method.

“The SADC organ on security should deal with these armed robbers. Expert teams should be organised to deal with these robbers across borders,” he added.

Last month, in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, the South African Police Service pounced on a gang believed to have been concerned in a spate of cash-in-transit heists. Eight males had been shot lifeless and 11 arrested.

