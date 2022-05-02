Six missiles fall near oil refinery in Iraq’s Erbil

Six missiles landed close to an oil refinery in Iraq’s northern metropolis of Erbil, Kurdistan’s anti-terrorism authorities mentioned on Sunday.

The missiles brought about no casualties or materials damages, and have been fired from the Nineveh province, Erbil-based TV Rudaw quoted the anti-terrorism authorities as saying.

Three missiles additionally fell close to the refinery on April 6, with out inflicting any casualties.

In March, Iran attacked Erbil with a dozen ballistic missiles and one individual was injured within the assault.

