Six Nations chiefs rule out Springboks switch | Sport

Six Nations organisers have quashed persistent hypothesis over South Africa becoming a member of the championship, ruling out any modifications to its make-up.

Earlier this week, the Springboks dedicated to remaining within the Rugby Championship till at the least 2025, just for it to be advised they’d align themselves with the northern hemisphere after that.

However, Six Nations chiefs on Friday denied there may be any prospect of South Africa being added or Italy – who’ve misplaced 34 successive matches within the competitors – being eliminated.

The different groups concerned are England, France, Wales, Ireland and Scotland.

“Six Nations Rugby, comprising the six unions and federations and (equity firm) CVC, wish to confirm that they are not entertaining any discussion nor developing any plans to add or replace any participating union,” an announcement mentioned.

“All its energy is focused on the current strategic discussions regarding the July and November international windows and structure of the global season, and to ensure a positive outcome for the development of the game.”

South Africa, who play within the annual Rugby Championship alongside Australia, New Zealand and Argentina, have lengthy been linked with a transfer to the Six Nations.

It was advised that the doorway of South African provincial groups into European competitors would act as a catalyst.

Japan have additionally been mooted as a doable future addition.

But the Six Nations is dedicated to sustaining the established order, within the course of ruling out promotion and relegation as a viable possibility within the hope that Italy will enhance.

France lead the 2022 Six Nations after beginning with wins towards Italy and Ireland.