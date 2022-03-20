Six people killed after car crashes into carnival crowd in Belgium

Abnother 10 folks have been despatched to close by hospitals with life-threatening accidents and 27 have been “slightly injured,” Deputy Crown Prosecutor Damien Verheyen stated.

As a gaggle of carnival-goers have been marching in direction of the city heart, “a car came from the back at high speed and crashed into group, pulverized a large number of people, continuing its way before stopping a little further down,” La Louvière mayor Jacques Gobert informed reporters.

The two males who have been within the automobile, each from La Louvière and born in 1988 and 1990, have been arrested, Verheyen stated. He added {that a} “reconstruction of the facts” will probably be held in an effort to set up the precise route of the automobile and any potential motive.

The incident occurred at 5 a.m. native time. Strépy-Bracquegnies is positioned 30 miles (50km) south of Brussels.