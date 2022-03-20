Six people killed after car crashes into carnival crowd in Belgium
Abnother 10 folks have been despatched to close by hospitals with life-threatening accidents and 27 have been “slightly injured,” Deputy Crown Prosecutor Damien Verheyen stated.
As a gaggle of carnival-goers have been marching in direction of the city heart, “a car came from the back at high speed and crashed into group, pulverized a large number of people, continuing its way before stopping a little further down,” La Louvière mayor Jacques Gobert informed reporters.
The two males who have been within the automobile, each from La Louvière and born in 1988 and 1990, have been arrested, Verheyen stated. He added {that a} “reconstruction of the facts” will probably be held in an effort to set up the precise route of the automobile and any potential motive.
The incident occurred at 5 a.m. native time. Strépy-Bracquegnies is positioned 30 miles (50km) south of Brussels.
There was no proof {that a} chase with police led to the incident, officers stated, opposite to earlier stories. They additionally stated as but “no elements” confirmed that the incident “could be considered as a terrorist attack.”
Authorities stated 5 emergency autos and 16 ambulances have been despatched to the scene to move the victims to varied hospitals within the area — 70 non-injured folks have been evacuated from the scene.
Belgium’s King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo have been anticipated to go to the scene on Sunday at 4 p.m. native time.
“Horrible news from Strépy-Bracquegnies. A community gathering to celebrate has been hit in the heart,” he wrote.
Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden additionally tweeted her condolences “to the families and friends to those who died and were injured” within the incident.