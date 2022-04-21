Six Senegalese midwives charged over pregnant woman’s death | News24

Six midwives in Senegal have been charged over a pregnant girl’s demise in hospital this month, their lawyer mentioned Wednesday, in an affair that sparked outrage within the West African nation.

Astou Sokhna died at 9 months pregnant in a public hospital in early April within the northern city of Louga after she repeatedly pleaded with medical doctors to carry out a caesarean part.

But the hospital refused her request on the grounds that the operation had not been deliberate upfront, and threatened to expel her if she insisted on the process, in line with press experiences.

Sokhna and her child each died after a reported 20-hour wait, scary an outpouring of anger on social media in Senegal. The president additionally promised to launch a probe.

Local press initially reported that she died on 7 April, however Senegalese Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sall just lately mentioned that her demise occurred on 1 April.

On Wednesday, lawyer Abdou Daff instructed AFP that six midwives had been charged for failing to help an individual at risk.

Four have been detained in Louga on Tuesday night, he mentioned, whereas the remaining two have been launched provisionally.

The healthcare employees union ASAS started a three-day strike Wednesday over the detention of the midwives, in addition to pay circumstances.

In an announcement, it accused the federal government of failing to await the outcomes of the investigation and of throwing well being employees “to the media lynch mob”.

