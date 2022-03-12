‘Six-star’ Proteas discard Sisanda Magala leads Lions to One-Day Cup victory | Sport

Sisanda Magala took 6/55 in main the Lions to a crushing 160-run win in opposition to the Warriors on the Wanderers on Friday.

Lions pacer Sisanda Magala responded to his fitness-related dropping from the boys’s ODI squad with a half-dozen wickets of the very best high quality because the Lions crushed the Warriors by 160 runs of their One-Day Cup opening conflict on the Wanderers on Friday night time.

The Warriors had been bowled out for 106 in 24 as Magala led a fiery defence of their reasonable 266/8.

In chasing the Lions’ goal, Magala’s 6/55 in his 10 overs noticed him lure Wihan Lubbe (2) in entrance earlier than comprehensively castling Lesiba Ngoepe (10) in between Bjorn Fortuin’s dismissal of JJ Smuts (1) to go away the Warriors struggling at 13/3.

While Duanne Olivier (2/39) removed Diego Rosier (32) and Rudi Second (11) with Fortuin (2/6) getting Glenton Stuurman’s (11) scalp, Magala accomplished his spell by accumulating Sinethemba Qeshile (0), Tristan Stubbs (31), Marco Jansen (5) and Akhona Mnyaka (0).

Magala was not included within the Proteas ODI squad for the three-match ODI sequence in opposition to Bangladesh that begins subsequent week due to failing a health take a look at.

The Lions had Mitchell van Buuren (78) and Rassie van der Dussen (81) to thank for his or her aggressive whole after an early burst from Stuurman (3/47) noticed the hosts slip to 18/3.

Stuurman accounted for Reeza Hendricks (4), Ryan Rickelton (4) and Temba Bavuma (7) earlier than Dominic Hendricks (38) and Van der Dussen steadied the ship with a 85-run stand for the fourth-wicket.

In their 107-run stand, Van der Dussen and Van Buuren regarded like they had been going to steer the Lions previous the 300-mark.

They fell in fast succession whereas Wiaan Mulder (8) and Magala (1) did not hassle the scorers a lot, however a late flurry from Fortuin (22*) and Malusi Siboto (15*) took the Lions previous 250.

Magala was lazily run out, a dismissal that would have left questions on his dedication. However, that was silenced by his efficiency with the ball and leaves SA’s selectors with a headache.

Meanwhile at TremendousSport Park, the Titans thrashed the Rocks by 177 runs of their opening encounter in Pretoria due to a century by opener Theunis de Bruyn.

De Bruyn scored 134 off 119 balls with half-centuries by Bongumusa Makhanya (55) and Corbin Bosch (51) because the Titans posted 348/7.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi returned with the Titans after lacking the New Zealand sequence and took 4/33 in 9 overs.

Rocks opener Janneman Malan made 93 off 95 balls earlier than falling to Ngidi and the Boland-side had been ultimately bundled out for 171 in 35.4 overs.