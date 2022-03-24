Six teenage boys charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Declan Cutler

Six teenage boys, together with a 13-year-old, have been charged with homicide over the alleged stabbing loss of life of Declan Cutler, whose funeral is on Thursday.

Victoria Police introduced within the early hours of Thursday that murder squad detectives had charged the six boys with homicide. All six youngsters will face a kids’s court docket later within the day.

Declan Cutler.

A 17-year-old woman has been launched from police custody pending additional inquiries.

Homicide squad detectives executed warrants on Wednesday — on the eve of Declan’s funeral at Whittlesea — and arrested the youngsters.