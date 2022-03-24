Six teenage boys charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Declan Cutler
Six teenage boys, together with a 13-year-old, have been charged with homicide over the alleged stabbing loss of life of Declan Cutler, whose funeral is on Thursday.
Victoria Police introduced within the early hours of Thursday that murder squad detectives had charged the six boys with homicide. All six youngsters will face a kids’s court docket later within the day.
A 17-year-old woman has been launched from police custody pending additional inquiries.
Homicide squad detectives executed warrants on Wednesday — on the eve of Declan’s funeral at Whittlesea — and arrested the youngsters.
Police alleged the 16-year-old Reservoir boy– often called DJay to his pals – had been at a home social gathering in Coburg North on March 13 when a gaggle in a dark-coloured automobile chased a variety of youngsters from the property.
When Declan turned separated from his pals, he was allegedly attacked about 2.30am on the character strip close to the nook of Horton Street.
He was handled by paramedics and died on the scene.
The six youngsters charged with homicide embody a 17-year-old Taylors Hill boy, a 17-year-old Tarneit boy, a 15-year-old Hoppers Crossing boy, a 16-year-old Yarraville boy, a 13-year-old Meadow Heights boy, and a 14-year-old Meadow Heights boy.