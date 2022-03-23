Six teenage boys, one girl arrested over fatal stabbing of Declan Cutler, 16

Seven youngsters, one as younger as 13, have been arrested following the deadly stabbing of Declan Cutler in Melbourne’s north.

Detectives from the murder squad, alongside different items, executed warrants on Wednesday and arrested six males and a feminine aged between 13 and 17.

Declan Cutler.

All seven youngsters will all now be interviewed by police.

The arrests comply with the demise of Declan, 16, who was attacked on Elizabeth Street in Coburg North, about 2.30am on March 13. He died on the scene.