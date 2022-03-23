Six teenage boys, one girl arrested over fatal stabbing of Declan Cutler, 16
Seven youngsters, one as younger as 13, have been arrested following the deadly stabbing of Declan Cutler in Melbourne’s north.
Detectives from the murder squad, alongside different items, executed warrants on Wednesday and arrested six males and a feminine aged between 13 and 17.
All seven youngsters will all now be interviewed by police.
The arrests comply with the demise of Declan, 16, who was attacked on Elizabeth Street in Coburg North, about 2.30am on March 13. He died on the scene.
On Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner Bob Hill stated the “profoundly violent attack” had been described by many skilled police as some of the vicious and brutal they’d ever investigated.
“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, having their teenage child leave the house for a night out with friends and never returning, however this is exactly what happened on this occasion,” Mr Hill stated.
“The senseless nature of this incident should not be lost on anyone – I know it has impacted our police.”
Those arrested are a 17-year-old Taylors Hill boy, a 17-year-old Tarneit boy, a 15-year-old Hoppers Crossing boy, a 16-year-old Yarraville boy, a 13-year-old Meadow Heights boy, a 14-year-old Meadow Heights boy and a 17-year-old woman from Clifton Hill.