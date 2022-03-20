Six-try Stormers dazzle in Cape sunshine as Cardiff swept aside | Sport
Damian Willemse (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
The Stormers have dominated Cardiff of their United Rugby Championship conflict at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
In a match performed in sizzling, sunny situations, the Stormers impressed with their willingness to run the ball and ran out straightforward 40-3 winners after main 19-3 at half-time.
John Dobson’s prices scored six tries by Ruhan Nel, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Junior Pokomela, Evan Roos and Rikus Pretorius.
Cardiff’s solely factors got here by an early penalty from flyhalf Jarrod Evans.
More to observe…
Scorers
Stormers 40 (19)
Tries: Ruhan Nel, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Junior Pokomela, Evan Roos, Rikus Pretorius
Conversions: Libbok (4), Tim Swiel
Cardiff 3 (3)
Penalty: Jarrod Evans
