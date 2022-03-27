Six-year-old boy found in critical condition after going missing in Perth

A six-year-old boy who went lacking within the Perth suburb of Booragoon at about 4pm on Sunday has been present in a vital situation.

Police requested residents within the neighborhood of Riseley Street to verify their properties for the lacking boy.

Six-year-old Joey went lacking in Booragoon. Credit:WA Police

He was present in a yard on Candish Court and police commenced emergency first assist earlier than paramedics arrived and took over.

He has been taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital by ambulance and police are investigating.