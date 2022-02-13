Six-year-old’s description of love will leave you emotional. Seen tweet yet?

Valentine’s Day 2022: February 14 is the day of affection when individuals, the world over, showcase their affection for his or her companions or the individuals they adore. Though the day is but to return, varied social media platforms – particularly Twitter, is flooded with totally different sorts of posts concerning the day. Amid them, a put up by writer Giles Paley-Phillips has now touched individuals’s hearts. He shared a letter written by a six-year-old describing the that means of affection.

“This is the most wonderful description of love,” he wrote whereas sharing the picture of the letter. “What is love? By Emma K. Age 6. Love is when you’re missing some of your teeth but you’re not afraid to smile because you know your friends will still love you even though some of you is missing,” reads the letter that’s full with a tiny but cute doodle of a coronary heart.

Take a have a look at the tweet:

The put up has been shared just a few days in the past. Since being posted, the share has gathered greater than 32,500 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up varied feedback.

“This is beautiful And to those who don’t think this is real – my daughter’s handwriting was like this when she was 5 so why not just believe and take this for what it is: a lovely thing!” wrote a Twitter person. “Thank you so much for posting this – my hubby has just had 5 teeth out and this could not have come at a more perfect time to cheer him up (he has to be like this for another 6 weeks!)” shared one other. “Yes so true, to both love someone and be loved, warts and all, is a gift given, but a gift rarely appreciated,” commented a 3rd.

A number of additionally showcased their apprehensions that the letter is just not written by a child. However, most agreed that the sentiment expressed is gorgeous.

