Sixteen-year-old boy charged with violent sexual assault: police
A youngster will stay behind bars till June after he allegedly violently sexually assaulted a lady he met on social media.
Police say the 16-year-old boy met the lady on-line in March, and the pair organized to fulfill on the Kogarah railway station on Tuesday this week.
“It’s alleged that the boy took her to the public toilets in the town centre, where he sexually and physically assaulted her,” police stated in a media launch on Saturday morning.
“A crime scene was established and examined by specialist forensic officers.“
The girl was hospitalised in the wake of the alleged assault, police said.
Specialised detectives from the child abuse squad executed a search warrant at a home in Kogarah on Friday “where they seized a number of items relevant to the investigation”.
A 16-year-old boy, who can’t be recognized as a consequence of his age, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault in opposition to a sufferer below 16, aggravated sexual assault that inflicts precise bodily hurt and choke particular person desiring to commit indictable offence.
He appeared in a kids’s court docket on Friday, the place he was remanded to look in the identical court docket in June.
National Sexual Assault, Family & Domestic Violence Counselling Line: 1800 737 732