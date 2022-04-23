Sixteen-year-old boy charged with violent sexual assault: police

A youngster will stay behind bars till June after he allegedly violently sexually assaulted a lady he met on social media.

Police say the 16-year-old boy met the lady on-line in March, and the pair organized to fulfill on the Kogarah railway station on Tuesday this week.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy at a Kogarah dwelling on Friday. Credit:Sam Mooy

“It’s alleged that the boy took her to the public toilets in the town centre, where he sexually and physically assaulted her,” police stated in a media launch on Saturday morning.

“A crime scene was established and examined by specialist forensic officers.“