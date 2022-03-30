Sixth man charged after basketballer fatally stabbed at Docklands

“Upon the arrival of the police … members of the offending group continued to harass and antagonise the two victims as they lay in the middle of Bourke Street with serious injuries, prior to fleeing the scene.”

Alier Riak, a promising basketball participant who had final month signed to play with the semi-professional team Darwin Salties within the Northern Territory, died within the Royal Melbourne Hospital quickly after the assault.

Aron Gebregorgis, 21, of Tarneit, and Teamrat Kassa, 19, of Derrimut, had been both charged with murder earlier this month.

Daniel Deng, 22, of Taylors Hill, and Emmanuel Lado, 21, of Wollert, had been charged with violent dysfunction and affray – the identical prices confronted by the 19-year-old Shepparton man on Wednesday.

Another man, a 20-year-old from Epping, has been charged with affray and violent dysfunction and launched on bail.