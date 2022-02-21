Sixty Wits students hospitalised after suspected gas leak at residence | News24

Students are seen in entrance of the Great Hall on the University of the Witwatersrand.

Around 60 Wits college students had been hospitalised on Sunday.

They grew to become sick after consuming at a eating corridor, the college stated.

The eating corridor has since been closed and the matter is below investigation.

Around 60 Wits University college students had been hospitalised after they fell sick at a pupil residence in Johannesburg.

Paramedics had been referred to as to the scene in Parktown at round 18:00 on Sunday, after ” numerous students complained of shortness of breath”, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring stated.

“On arrival, emergency workers found that numerous students, aged 18 and upwards, had already evacuated the buildings and were…crowding the sidewalk and street,” Meiring added.

“Medics set up a triage area and began to tend to the patients, assessing approximately 170 people.”

READ | Suspected gas leak affects pupils in Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal

Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel stated the incident befell in a eating corridor. The corridor has been closed since.

Around 60 folks had been transported to hospitals within the space. The relaxation declined additional therapy, Meiring added.

“The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring added.

He stated a gasoline leak was suspected. However, Patel stated the reason for the sickness was unclear.

“The university can confirm that a group of students from one residence cluster presented with similar symptoms last night. It seems like they were all eating at one dining hall. All the students have been treated and are back on campus and recovering well. We take this matter very seriously and we are earnestly investigating the source of the problem – we should know more about the cause later [on Monday].”

City of Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi didn’t have any particulars in regards to the incident on the time of publication.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.