Size doesn’t matter: Little Guy Micro Max compact trailer is made for adventures

While most motorhomes are large in measurement and will not match right into a typical storage, the Micro Max compact trailer from Little Guy Trailers is not about measurement however adventures. It measures 15 toes, 11 inches lengthy; 6 ft, 8 in width; and is as much as 7 ft, 2.5 tall. It was first revealed as a prototype two years in the past and is now being provided to clients.

Micro Max Trailer weighs just one,785 kilos and will be simply towed by pickups, SUVs or crossovers. It will get a tubular metal chassis development with Azdel paneling for the sidewalls and roof. These are insulated with block foam. The trailer is obtainable both in white or silver paint, adorned with silver and pink graphics. It additionally options LED lighting.

The Little Guy Trailer provides a whole lot of choices for electronics, home equipment, and plumbing, together with an eight-inch deep stainless-steel kitchen sink.



On the within, the Micro Max trailer can seat as much as six adults and sleep as much as three individuals. It encompasses a swiveling or rotating desk together with built-in storage all through the cabin. The cupboards inside are made out of hardwood. There is an out of doors bathe, highly effective heating and cooling and nice leisure choices in addition to ample storage.

Further, the Little Guy Trailer provides a whole lot of choices for electronics, home equipment, and plumbing, together with an eight-inch deep stainless-steel kitchen sink. The kitchen space features a two-burner range, a residential type sink, a fridge, and a microwave. It will get Marine-grade vinyl upholstery on the within. It additionally provides a 12.5-gallon contemporary water tank and an 8.5-gallon grey water tank.

Additionally, the corporate provides The firm additionally provides a Solar Package with a 110W versatile roof panel and 15A Zamp photo voltaic controller. Another is a Touring Package which provides a 3.5-in axle riser raise package and a set of 15-in off-road tyres which might be meant for some wild adventures.

