World
sjb: Sri Lanka: Opposition party SJB to hold meet on Sunday to discuss no-confidence motion, impeachment against President | India News – Times of India
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka‘s Opposition occasion Samagi Jana Balawegaya will maintain a gathering on Sunday to determine their subsequent transfer relating to the no-confidence movement in opposition to the ruling authorities and impeachment movement in opposition to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, native media reported.
The SJB occasion stated that it’s planning at hand over the impeachment movement and the no-confidence movement to the Speaker when the parliament convenes on April 19 after the New Year holidays, Colombo Page reported.
The Leader of the Opposition, and SJB chief Sajith Premadasa, on Wednesday, signed the impeachment movement in opposition to the President and the no-confidence movement in opposition to the federal government.
Meanwhile, the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC), a political occasion has determined to not assist the no-confidence movement in opposition to the federal government which was introduced by SJB, reported Colombo Page.
CWC Chairman MP Maradapandi Rameshwaran stated that the occasion hopes to be abstained from voting on the no-confidence movement.
Two members of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress are represented in Parliament. Both are presently serving as impartial members of parliament.
The Sri Lankans are protesting in opposition to the federal government’s dealing with of the financial scenario. Yesterday, Sinhalese, Tamils, and Muslims gathered at Galle Face Green, the primary beachfront within the capital Colombo, outdoors Sri Lankan President’s secretariat and raised ‘Go Gota Go’ slogans and in addition held President Gotabaya Rajapaksa accountable for the nation’s financial scenario.
Sri Lanka is battling a extreme financial disaster with meals and gas shortage affecting a lot of the folks within the island nation. The financial system has been in a free-fall for the reason that onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sri Lanka can be going through a international change scarcity, which has, by the way, affected its capability to import meals and gas, resulting in the facility cuts within the nation. The scarcity of important items compelled Sri Lanka to hunt help from pleasant international locations.
The SJB occasion stated that it’s planning at hand over the impeachment movement and the no-confidence movement to the Speaker when the parliament convenes on April 19 after the New Year holidays, Colombo Page reported.
The Leader of the Opposition, and SJB chief Sajith Premadasa, on Wednesday, signed the impeachment movement in opposition to the President and the no-confidence movement in opposition to the federal government.
Meanwhile, the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC), a political occasion has determined to not assist the no-confidence movement in opposition to the federal government which was introduced by SJB, reported Colombo Page.
CWC Chairman MP Maradapandi Rameshwaran stated that the occasion hopes to be abstained from voting on the no-confidence movement.
Two members of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress are represented in Parliament. Both are presently serving as impartial members of parliament.
The Sri Lankans are protesting in opposition to the federal government’s dealing with of the financial scenario. Yesterday, Sinhalese, Tamils, and Muslims gathered at Galle Face Green, the primary beachfront within the capital Colombo, outdoors Sri Lankan President’s secretariat and raised ‘Go Gota Go’ slogans and in addition held President Gotabaya Rajapaksa accountable for the nation’s financial scenario.
Sri Lanka is battling a extreme financial disaster with meals and gas shortage affecting a lot of the folks within the island nation. The financial system has been in a free-fall for the reason that onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sri Lanka can be going through a international change scarcity, which has, by the way, affected its capability to import meals and gas, resulting in the facility cuts within the nation. The scarcity of important items compelled Sri Lanka to hunt help from pleasant international locations.