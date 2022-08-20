Skipper Elgar credits Proteas coaching staff after Lord’s epic: ‘They don’t get enough credit’ | Sport

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar has credited his teaching workers following a shocking win within the first Test in opposition to England.

The Proteas beat England inside two and a half days at Lord’s.

The win provides South Africa a 1-0 lead within the three-match sequence.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar, beaming after his facet’s innings-and-12-run win over a heavily-fancied England at Lord’s on Wednesday, has credited coach Mark Boucher and the remainder of the backroom workers.

The Proteas have been very good from begin to end, outplaying an England facet that had entered the competition as overwhelming favourites underneath the tutelage of recent mentor Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes.

The Proteas bowling unit was a minimize above, taking all 20 England wickets for a mixed 314 runs over their two innings.

Elgar’s on-field techniques, too, have been on level, and he used man-of-the-match Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj to good impact.

In his press convention after the match, Elgar applauded the teaching workforce for his or her enter, which additionally prolonged to the toss when the skipper acquired the decision to bowl first in gloomy circumstances.

“We’ve got a seriously good coaching staff with a lot of experience and I don’t think they get a lot of credit,” Elgar stated.

“I’ve always been a massive fan of the group that Bouch has added to our coaching staff and a lot of work goes on behind the scenes.

“Numerous information will get handed onto my facet and it is as much as me if I wish to use it or not. I do know they’re doing it for the very best. They need me to do properly and the facet to succeed going ahead. I’d be an fool to not use that information.

“There are a lot of great cricketing brains within our backroom staff.”

Elgar stated he was by no means distracted by the hype surrounding the English, or the ‘Bazball’ phenomenon.

“It was firmly playing our game,” he stated.

“What they’ve [England] done in the summer hasn’t influenced my train of thought. I go with my gut, but you have no idea what was going through my head when we got here and it was overcast, and then 15 minutes later the sun was shining.

“I went with my intestine [at the toss], and our power is our bowling.

“I thought the best conditions for bowling were on day one, and KG really brought it.

“That’s why he is Kagiso Rabada. He’s an absolute machine relating to rising to the event for giant matches. He put his hand up, took the bull by the horns and ran with it and he was good.”

The second Test takes place in Manchester on 25 August.