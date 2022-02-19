Skipper Elgar left scratching his head after Proteas nightmare: ‘Off-field issues not new’ | Sport

The Proteas had been hammered within the first Test in opposition to New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday.

Skipper Dean Elgar mentioned he was making no excuses for a woeful efficiency.

SA cricket has been affected by off-field points, with head coach Mark Boucher dealing with fees of gross misconduct.

The Proteas, thrashed by an innings and 276 runs within the first Test in opposition to New Zealand in Christchurch, lasted lower than seven classes in opposition to the world champions on the Hagley Oval.

It was not fairly, and the gulf in high quality between the edges was so clearly obvious from starting to finish.

New Zealand have by no means crushed South Africa in a Test collection, however will now certainly again themselves to get that job finished with a 1-0 collection lead within the financial institution and just one Test to return.

For the Proteas, this was about as little as it will get, and the optimism that was generated after a well-known 2-1 collection win over India final month has now acquired a large blow.

It is difficult to search out any positives on this show – the guests had been bowled out for 95 and 111 – and skipper Dean Elgar was left scratching his head after the nightmare had ended for South Africa.

“It’s something that I’m still trying to wrap my head around and hopefully in the next day or two, I can process it and give an answer,” mentioned Elgar when requested about his aspect’s flat exhibiting.

“I do feel that our intensity was lacking throughout the last two and a bit days. We know as a side that when our intensity is high and we’re operating at a certain level, we compete and give ourselves the best chance of victory.

“The purpose and why we had been missing within the depth division is one thing I nonetheless must course of. It was one thing I used to be attempting to course of final evening, and I nonetheless have not come to something but.

“We were totally outplayed by a classy New Zealand outfit in all three departments.”

Elgar was then requested if the off-field points dealing with the aspect – head coach Mark Boucher is being charged with gross misconduct by Cricket SA – might have performed a job in what is well one of many Proteas’ worst showings in current reminiscence.

“I don’t think so. These are definitely not foreign conditions for us with regards to what has been happening off the field,” the coach mentioned.

“I don’t see that as an excuse. I think as a group, we have worked through that and kind of worked it out already.

“I do not see that as being an affect inside our camp. I suppose people can perhaps reply that, however I do not see it as having an impression over the previous couple of days.”

The second Test begins on the identical venue on February 25.