Skipper MS Dhoni reaches Surat to kickstart CSK’s preparations leading into IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has arrived in Surat in Gujarat for a coaching camp to kickstart the four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions’ build-up in direction of the 2022 season beginning later this month. The ace wicket-keeper-batter reached Surat on Wednesday, March 2, together with CSK’s assistant coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and different members of the franchise’s Indian help employees. The overseas help employees led by head coach Stephen Fleming is anticipated to hitch the proceedings on March 12.

According to CSK chief govt officer Kasi Viswanathan, the crew’s preparation camp is about to kick off by March 8. Since Gujarat is neighbour to the Maharashtra the place the fifteenth version of the IPL might be held, Viswanathan stated the selection of Surat as the bottom for the CSK’s preparations is to get acclimatized to the clay-based wickets and different situations which are anticipated in the principle occasion.

“With the Chennai pitch clay-based, we decided to practise on wickets that will be similar to those in Mumbai and Pune. Also, the travel will be easy,” Viswanathan informed ESPNcricinfo.

CSK hit by Deepak Chahar’s harm forward of the IPL 2022

While the defending champions try to be on observe main into the mega match, they’d be somewhat nervous with their pre-season plans getting rattled by an uninvited harm to their quick bowler Deepak Chahar. The speedster had beforehand performed for the franchisee and was re-bought on the mega public sale this yr by the Super Kings for a whopping Rs 14 crore.

The Indian bowler not too long ago injured his proper quadriceps in India’s latest T20 worldwide sequence towards the West Indies and is in all probability going to overlook out for at the very least the primary few weeks of the IPL if no more. The bowler from Rajasthan is seen as an important cog within the CSK’s wheel. Dhoni, who arrange his tempo assault round Chahar final season, must now sit with the franchise think-tank to resolve upon a possible substitute for the 29-year-old cricketer.