Skirt-wearing man dances to Pushpa song on NYC street. Video wows people

The Internet is full of varied sorts of dance movies. This clip shared on Instagram is a modern inclusion to that listing. This fantastic video exhibits a person grooving to the tune Sami Sami from the movie Pushpa: The Rise whereas carrying a skirt.

Jainil Mehta, who’s an artist, shared the video on his private Instagram web page. “SAAMI SAAMI IS OUT FINALLY!!! Doing #meninskirts in DUMBO, Brooklyn was totally a vibe – especially in front of hundreds of people who were taking photographs and videos! What did you think of my take on this masala song?” he wrote whereas posting the video.

The clip opens to point out the dancer standing on a NYC avenue carrying a white shirt and a stunning skirt. He is then seen showcasing superb steps whereas dancing to the hit tune. What makes the video much more superb to look at is how he incorporates the skirt in his dance strikes.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a couple of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 37,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback. People couldn’t cease commenting on the talents of the dancer.

“You have lachak, grace, adaein, nazakat everything. ..complete performer…60 sec is not enough seriously,” shared an Instagram person. “Amazing,” posted one other. “You are sensational,” wrote a 3rd. “I think this is super amazing,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?