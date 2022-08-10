Skoda Kodiaq bookings resume for Q1 2023 at ₹50,000

Skoda Kodiaq facelift was offered out inside 48 hours of being launched earlier in January this 12 months.

Skoda Auto India has reopened bookings for the facelift Kodiaq SUV that was launched within the nation earlier in January. The SUV has been priced from ₹37.49 lakh for the Style variant and can be made obtainable for Q1 2023. It will be reserved for a token quantity of ₹50,000 throughout the corporate’s official dealerships. The value for the Sportline variant is ₹38.49 lakh whereas the top-spec L&Ok variant has been priced at ₹39.99 lakh.

These costs are efficient just for automobiles delivered between January and March 2023. The automaker has determined to make the facelift Kodiaq obtainable once more within the nation as buyer enquiries for the SUV continued by means of H1 2022. The car had acquired offered out inside 48 hours of being launched earlier in January.

The firm will announce phase-wise reserving home windows for Kodiaq SUV for the remainder of the 2023 volumes. “The Kodiaq is a distinct segment, luxurious 4×4 and our flagship providing. The excellent response to the Kodiaq reveals that clients have a look at Skoda as the final word in worth luxurious,” stated Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India.

The Skoda Kodiaq SUV continues to function segment-exclusive applied sciences reminiscent of Dynamic Chassis Control, a Canton 12-speaker 625W encompass sound system, consolation options reminiscent of blinds, blankets, umbrella holder and a panoramic sunroof. This luxurious SUV comes outfitted with 2.0 TSI engine that’s able to sending out 140kW or 190ps of energy and 320Nm of torque to all 4 wheels.

The SUV can speed up from standstill to 100kph in simply 7.8 seconds with transmission duties being carried out by seven-speed DSG computerized gearbox.

The Kodiaq SUV made a comeback in India earlier this 12 months after being pulled out virtually two years in the past due to stricter emission norms. The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq rivals the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross.

