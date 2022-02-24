Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV: Top 5 Highlights

The Skoda Kushaq is constructed on the MQB-A0-IN platform and comes with 95% localisation

The Skoda Kushaq compact SUV was the primary product to return out of the corporate’s India 2.0 venture. It’s primarily based on the corporate’s localised MQB A0 IN platform and has been fairly effectively acquired. Right now, the Skoda Kushaq is the corporate’s best-selling mannequin in India, accounting for practically 2500 items a month. The SUV comes with good options, highly effective turbocharged petrol engines and nice driving dynamics. So, in case you are planning to get the Skoda Kushaq, listed here are 5 key highlights it is best to know.

1. The Skoda Kushaq comes with a bunch of good exterior options like LED headlights, LED daytime working lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, and smart-looking LED taillamps. It additionally comes with that typical SUV-like silhouette and stance.

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq SUV Review

2. The SUV is filled with a number of options together with entrance ventilated seats, a 10-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Wireless MirrorLink, ambient lighting, sunroof, a seven-speaker music system, two-spoke steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVMs, steering-mounted controls, wi-fi charger, touch-controlled climatronic with Air care operate, and extra.

3. The Skoda Kushaq is constructed on an India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform with over 95 per cent of native content material. While it may be smallest by way of general proportions in comparison with rivals just like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos, it has the longest wheelbase within the section measuring 2651 mm.

4. The SUV comes outfitted with a variety of options akin to ESC, three-point seatbelt for all passengers, ISOFIX little one seat mounts, ABS, EBD, Hill-Hold Control, tyre stress monitoring, EDS with XDS & XDS + and extra. As normal, you get twin airbags, however the top-end trim will get six.

0 Comments

5. Skoda gives the Kushaq SUV with two petrol variations – 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI, providing prospects an possibility to decide on the one that’s consistent with their necessities. Transmission choices embody a 6-speed guide, whereas 6-speed AT and 7-speed DSG can be found as an possibility.

For the most recent auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.