Skoda Slavia 1-litre Petrol Review: Manual And Automatic Driven – carandbike

With SUVs turning into a formidable pressure to reckon with when Skoda Auto India introduced plans to herald a sedan, particularly after the success of the Kushaq, we needed to pause and make sense of this technique. But it is a easy one. Sales of the Rapid noticed a giant hike when new variants of the automobile have been launched at an reasonably priced value level however we all know for a proven fact that the substitute won’t be as reasonably priced.

There was a large hole then that wanted to be plugged… with the Octavia now leaning in the direction of the premium aspect, and the baton has been handed over to the Slavia.

The Slavia is now, what the Octavia was greater than twenty years in the past in India, and it seems the half too.



Photo Credit: Pawan Dagia

Skoda Slavia Design

The Slavia is now, what the Octavia was greater than twenty years in the past in India, and it seems the half too. We’ve referred to as it the child Octy and it very a lot is. Each side proper from the crystalline parts that you simply see on the headlamps to the butterfly grille and the face itself all make the comparability to the Octavia much more evident. But then you may have the L-shaped DRLs which give the Slavia a novel look and these 16-inch wheels obtainable throughout variants give it an amazing stance. The sloping roofline too provides to the general look of the sedan and when you like to the rear and you may see the C-shaped LED rear lights and naturally, there’s the Skoda badging on the boot lid. And I’ve to say it actually seems modern and attractive dressed on this Tornado purple color. There’s lots to say on the scale entrance as nicely.

The Skoda Slavia is wider, taller, and has an extended wheelbase as nicely in comparison with its rivals.



Photo Credit: Pawan Dagia

Skoda Slavia Honda City Hyundai Verna

Length 4541 mm 4549 mm 4440 mm

Width 1752 mm 1748 mm 1729 mm

Height 1507 mm 1489 mm 1475 mm

Wheelbase 2651 mm 2600 mm 2600 mm

Ground Clearance 179 mm 165 mm 165 mm







So as you possibly can see, on paper, the Slavia is wider, taller, and has an extended wheelbase as nicely in comparison with its rivals.

But does this translate into extra room within the cabin?

Skoda Slavia Cabin

It does and there is a good quantity of head and shoulder room up entrance and ergonomically talking, every thing is shut at hand, the seat can be comfy gives good lumbar help, and is cosy too. And these are in fact ventilated as nicely which we love. Now on the centre of all of it is that this 10-inch touchscreen system, which offers all the data you want, in actual fact, and will get wi-fi Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity however that is solely within the high trim. The decrease variants will get a 7-inch touchscreen system. There’s additionally the digital instrument cluster that you simply get which is an eight-inch unit and you’ve got choices for layouts too, in fact, there’s additionally the sunroof, and related automobile tech, so Skoda has lined all bases.

There's the sunroof, and related automobile tech, so Skoda has lined all bases with the Slavia.



Photo Credit: Pawan Dagia

Thanks to the lengthy wheelbase, there’s sufficient room on the rear too. I used to be very comfy on the again because of the 2651 mm of wheelbase and there was adequate knee and headroom. There’s a rear ac vent and a pair of Ctype chargers for the comfort of the purchasers. Now, there’s good shoulder and headroom right here and the bigger glass space additionally provides to the roominess of the cabin. What’s additionally good right here is that the center seat will get a three-point seatbelt and that earns the Slavia a giant thumbs up.

There's greater than sufficient house within the boot.



Photo Credit: Pawan Dagia

There’s greater than sufficient house within the boot; 521 litres of it and for those who drop down the rear seats then, there are 1050 litres on provide and that is enormous.

Thanks to the lengthy wheelbase, there's sufficient room on the rear too.



Photo Credit: Pawan Dagia

Skoda Slavia Engine

The 1-litre turbocharged engine pushes out 114 bhp and that is adequate energy for a automobile this measurement. It’s enjoyable to drive and whenever you level it within the route you need it to go, it would not for as soon as hesitate, the gearbox is a torque converter unit which is 6-speed and it actually may be very responsive, however it will get loud submit 2,300 rpm so although you’re feeling the refinement in the way in which it drives, there’s a number of the engine noise that seeps into the cabin and that may be a premium automobile like this isn’t good.

The gearbox is a torque converter unit that's 6-speed and it actually may be very responsive.



Photo Credit: Pawan Dagia

The preliminary acceleration is missing and that is one thing we encountered even with the Kushaq, however it does have a powerful mid-range and that is good. I managed to get my fingers on the handbook variant too.

The handbook is a 6-speed unit and it’s totally partaking. The clutch although gentle has an extended journey, and that would show to be somewhat troubling in visitors situations. However, the throws are brief and that’s good. In reality, the gear shifts are good and fast and simple to do too as a result of you possibly can fairly simply shift it with minimal effort by utilizing one finger perhaps and that is nice!

The preliminary acceleration is missing and that is one thing we encountered even with the Kushaq.



Photo Credit: Pawan Dagia

Now Skoda’s are recognized for his or her journey and dealing with capabilities and so there are massive expectations from the Slavia too

Skoda Slavia Ride And Handling

As far as journey and dealing with go, the Slavia is a mixture of sporty and luxury and Skoda has actually discovered the candy spot right here, as a result of, it has managed to get the mixture proper. Now, if I am going by this deep pothole, the Slavia takes it in its stride and that is nice as a result of being comfy in a automobile this premium is definitely an expectation from customers. The steering is well-weighted too and does in no way appear lifeless. Cross the three-digit mark and there is a sense of heaviness in it which actually makes it nice to drive and naturally for the particular person behind the wheel, partaking too!

Cross the three-digit mark and there is a sense of heaviness in it which actually makes it nice to drive and naturally for the particular person behind the wheel, partaking too!



Photo Credit: Pawan Dagia

Skoda Slavia Safety Features

On the protection entrance, the Slavia will get an entire bunch of them as customary. You get ESC, automobile stability management, brake disc wiping, multi-collision brake, traction management, and extra and naturally, it will get 6 airbags within the top-spec mannequin. So sure, lots was accomplished in that division!

You get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as an ordinary characteristic.



Photo Credit: Pawan Dagia

Skoda Slavia Price

But there’s one division we do not know something about and that is the worth. Now its rivals and Skoda says that it is going after the Verna and the fifth gen Honda City, so I’ll solely evaluate the petrol costs right here. The value for the City begins at ₹ 11.23 lakh going all the way in which as much as ₹ 14.98 lakh The Verna is priced extra competitively because it begins at ₹ 9.32 lakh going all the way in which as much as ₹ 14.27 lakh.

The steering is well-weighted too and does in no way appear lifeless.



Photo Credit: Pawan Dagia

Given that Skoda will assault each these automobiles, we anticipate the top-end of the 1-litre handbook to be priced at ₹ 11.86 lakh whereas the automated will value 1 lakh extra and sure, I imply on-road value! There’s little question Skoda is critical about India and with a automobile just like the Slavia, it’s going to look to chop out the competitors in a single massive blow!

