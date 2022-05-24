Sky turns orange as sandstorm blankets Kuwait, grounds flights

A sandstorm blanketed components of Kuwait, disrupting flights and resulting in the cancelation of large-scale public occasions on Monday.

It was the newest in a collection of sandstorms to hit the Gulf, following similar storms in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

For the second time this month, Kuwait International Airport suspended all flights due to the sandstorm on Monday as the huge plume of mud lowered visibility to nearly zero throughout the nation.

A sandstorm blanketed components of Kuwait, disrupting flights and resulting in the cancellation of large-scale public occasions on Monday. (Supplied: Twitter)

It led to the Kuwait Football Association asserting on Monday the postponement of the ultimate match of the Amir Cup because of unhealthy climate.

The match, which was scheduled to convey collectively the Kazma and Salmiya golf equipment Monday night, was postpone after the Kuwait Meteorological Department forecasted a heavy sandstorm.

Kuwaiti residents took to social media to doc shiny orange skies and a thick veil of grit over the Gulf nation’s skyline

On Twitter, one wrote: “Visibility fading away in a matter of seconds. Everyone, please be very careful, drive slow and stay inside.”

Another stated: “Currently in Kuwait. It is my first time seeing this and this sandstorm looks orange in color.”

An embassy employee in Kuwait wrote: “Early release from the embassy today due to the heavy sandstorm sweeping through Kuwait. Hope everyone stays safe and indoors.”

In the UAE, consultants warned of the well being impacts of the dusty circumstances attributable to sandstorms which blanketed massive components of the nation this week.

Forecasters issued a national alert of hazardous climate because of sandstorm-related mud circumstances.

As winds blow mud and sand into the environment – affecting not solely visibility – it additionally acerbates current well being circumstances amongst residents, say docs.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, a sandstorm engulfed the Kingdom’s capital and different areas of the nation final week, hampering visibility and slowing street site visitors.

A thick gray haze made iconic Riyadh buildings similar to Kingdom Centre practically unimaginable to see from quite a lot of hundred meters away, although there have been no introduced flight delays or cancelations.

Sandstorms additionally hit Iraq on Monday, resulting in officers to shut public buildings and briefly shut airports as the newest sandstorm — the ninth since mid-April — hit the nation, authorities stated.

The capital Baghdad was enveloped in a large mud cloud that left normally traffic-choked streets largely abandoned, an AFP correspondent stated.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi ordered all work to stop in public establishments, except for well being services and safety companies.

He cited “poor climatic conditions and the arrival of violent sandstorms” in a press release issued by his workplace.

Read extra:

Sandstorm blankets Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh

Sandstorm forces closure of Iraqi airports and public buildings

Experts warn of health effects from dusty conditions as sandstorm blankets UAE