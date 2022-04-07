Slap on the wrist: Police commander who ignored torture allegations given ‘verbal warning’ | News24

An Athlone police station commander was discovered responsible of misconduct for failing to behave on torture and homicide allegations.

He was given a verbal warning.

The station commander was underneath investigation when he didn’t provoke an inquiry into the torture and loss of life of a 36-year-old man.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has discovered Athlone station commander, Colonel Mark Adonis, responsible of misconduct for failing to act on torture and murder allegations towards officers on his employees.

He was given a “verbal warning”, based on former police commissioner Khehla Sitole, who was responding to a parliamentary query.

A conviction of this sort is extremely rare within the police, and stays so even after police administration’s latest warnings of punishment for commanders who fail to behave towards colleagues accused of violence, GroundUp stories.

No different commander has been departmentally convicted in latest months, mentioned spokesperson Major-General Mathapelo Peters throughout an interview with Viewfinder and Carte Blanche in late February.

The lightness of Adonis’ sanction additionally throws into doubt the seriousness of police administration’s warning to commanders who flip a blind eye to abuses by their employees. The warning was contained in a circular issued by head workplace in October.

Last week, newly appointed nationwide commissioner General Fannie Masemola said his priorities embrace strengthening “community-police relations” and bettering the “integrity” of police members.

Viewfinder submitted a question to SAPS, asking Masemola’s views on fixing the police disciplinary system, the failure of which is a significant driver of police abuse, of lack of accountability and of public mistrust. His workplace didn’t reply.

Colonel Mark Adonis Eikestadnuus PHOTO: Raymond Willemse/EikestadNuus

Adonis got here underneath departmental investigation after Viewfinder printed an article which confirmed he didn’t provoke an inquiry into the torture and subsequent loss of life of 36-year-old Adam Isaacs, from Athlone, in February 2020.

Some of these suspected of torturing Isaacs labored underneath Adonis.

We additionally reported that Adonis had a historical past of failing to correctly self-discipline one of many implicated law enforcement officials – Sergeant Giovanni Gabriels – regardless of repeated allegations and findings towards him.

We additionally revealed the free rein given to repeat offenders and the persistence of brutality, particularly the torture of people in custody by police, stays systemic inside SAPS.

A check case for accountability

Police discipline regulations and national instructions job police commanders with initiating investigations into torture and different misconduct allegations made towards their employees. But commanders routinely fail to do that, opting quite to outsource circumstances solely to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), whereas leaving the suspects on responsibility.

Within this context, the investigation into Adonis was a check case for police administration.

However, in handing down a “verbal warning” to Adonis, police administration seem to have ignored their very own circular’s railing towards “inappropriate and excessively lenient disciplinary sanctions”.

According to police self-discipline laws, a verbal warning is struck off an offending officer’s personnel file inside six months.

This implies that ought to Adonis once more fail to behave on critical allegations towards his employees from round August or September this yr, the verbal warning he obtained won’t be considered as an aggravating issue.

In an interview with Carte Blanche anchor, Derek Watts, an officer at Athlone SAPS station mentioned that Gabriels, Adonis and different officers upheld a tradition of brutality and non-accountability on the station.

The officer mentioned:

They flip a blind eye. It’s an excessive amount of paperwork, it is an excessive amount of to do … and the violence simply goes on.

The officer was astonished final week to listen to Adonis had obtained solely a “verbal warning” and described it as a “nothing” sanction.

The officer referred to as on an incoming nationwide commissioner to “be more firm” and to stamp out such behaviour at station stage.

Sean Tait, the director of the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum (APCOF), mentioned the verbal warning issued to Adonis was “positive albeit lenient”.

“The responsibility of management to prevent abuses [such as] torture cannot be taken lightly,” he mentioned.

READ | Cele says police brutality is ‘of serious concern’: ‘SAPS committed to upholding the Constitution’

“We have seen a steady decline in discipline management in SAPS over the last years… Unless SAPS is able to reverse this trend the credibility deficit will persist.”

Peters mentioned that, because the October round was issued, police administration had noticed a big “improvement” in commanders’ compliance with their duties to implement self-discipline. Asked to substantiate the declare, Peters supplied no proof to again it up.

In November, Viewfinder showed that the round most likely had little impact on station commanders’ attitudes to allegations of brutality made towards their members.

Adonis’ case was dealt with at district stage.

Peters didn’t reply to a question, asking whether or not head workplace agreed with the end result and sanction.

Adonis has constantly declined to touch upon Isaacs’ loss of life, his failure to behave and the case towards him.

Gabriels stays on responsibility

Sitole’s parliamentary response additionally revealed {that a} disciplinary listening to for Sergeant Gabriels continues to be pending.

After the broadcast version of Viewfinder’s exposé on Gabriels, which aired on Carte Blanche in January, Athlone police administration scrambled to collect witnesses for Gabriels’ disciplinary listening to.

Adam Isaacs’ sister, Ashia Mohammed, and one other witness to Isaacs’ alleged torture, Shamiel Gamieldien, say {that a} captain from Athlone police station referred to as to recruit them for participation in Gabriels’ disciplinary listening to. More than two months later, these witnesses say they haven’t heard again from the police.

ALSO READ | A history of violence: Why police brutality is not surprising

Sitole’s parliamentary response addressed the truth that Gabriels was not positioned on precautionary suspension, after Isaacs’ torture and loss of life. Sitole outlined elements which can inform a choice to droop an officer, such because the seriousness of the alleged misconduct and the probability of the officer reoffending.

Yet, his response didn’t clarify why Gabriels, an officer implicated within the torture of a suspect, who was on a final written warning for assault on the time, following a string of prior assault allegations towards him, was not suspended.

Sitole mentioned solely that, after Isaacs’ torture and loss of life, there “were no clear facts that necessitated the immediate institution of disciplinary steps or suspending the member”.

Gabriels remained on responsibility and was transferred in 2020 to his present posting at Lamberts Bay on the west coast.

Last yr, one among his colleagues there deposed an affidavit, expressing amazement that Gabriels remained undisciplined and armed with a service pistol, given his monitor file.

He has been accused of not less than three different assaults.

In November 2020, Lamberts Bay resident, Gayno Donn, accused Gabriels of capturing at him as he ran from the police, and of later beating him up on the police station. In January 2021, Dawid Hendricks, a handyman with the Cederberg municipality, accused Gabriels of assaulting him for breaking curfew.

Last month, he was additionally accused of pepper spraying, pointing his service firearm, and threatening to shoot Graafwater resident, Chris Claasens, outdoors a service station.

Gabriels has not responded to queries about these and different circumstances towards him, however Claasens spoke to Viewfinder over the telephone.

He mentioned that Gabriels confronted him over a visitors violation after which threatened to shoot him, together with his gun drawn and cocked, throughout an ensuing argument.

Claasens opened a case at Graafwater police station, however has not obtained any suggestions.

SAPS within the Western Cape has not responded to Viewfinder’s queries concerning the case or the standing of different disciplinary proceedings towards Gabriels.

Minister to be briefed on want for modification to self-discipline laws

Viewfinder’s reporting has proven that weaknesses in police disciplinary laws imply commanders fail to behave and repeat offenders stay on responsibility.

Following the primary articles on this sequence of stories, the Civilian Secretariat for Police Services (CSPS) dedicated to evaluate the laws. CSPS then made a submission to the minister, requesting that the laws be tabled for evaluate and modification on the police’s bargaining council.

Police Minister Bheki Cele’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, confirmed he has requested a briefing on the matter from the CSPS.

Regulations, coverage and regulation can solely go to this point. It shall be as much as the brand new nationwide commissioner to point out management and political will if repeat abusers and commanders who cowl up for them are to be delivered to e-book.

Peters mentioned police would reply to Viewfinder’s queries. No remark had been obtained on the time of publication. Police remark shall be added when it’s obtained.

This article was produced by Viewfinder with help and enhancing by GroundUp.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.