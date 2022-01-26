SLC requests BCCI to start tour with T20Is instead of Tests | Cricket News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka ‘s upcoming tour of India is more likely to see a change in itinerary. The tour which was supposed to start out with the two-Test sequence adopted by a three-match T20I sequence might be performed the opposite method round.“Sri Lanka Cricket ( SLC ) has requested BCCI to play the T20I series first instead of the Test matches. The Sri Lankan team will be playing a T20I series against Australia before coming to India. It will be convenient for them to send a team which will be already in a bubble,” a high BCCI official mentioned.If BCCI accepts the request, then it can give them some extra time to take a name on the venues for the Tests, given the Covid-19 state of affairs within the nation. As of now, the T20Is are slated to be performed in Mohali, Dharamshala and Lucknow whereas Bengaluru and Mohali are alleged to host the 2 Tests.To restrict possibilities of the virus breaching a bubble, the board determined to restrict the West Indies sequence to simply two cities – Ahmedabad and Kolkata. “BCCI wants to distribute international games to as many state associations. But the Covid-19 wave has made it difficult to do so. Confining a series to a certain region is convenient,” the official mentioned.

Call on Ranji Trophy in a fortnight

The board remains to be taking a wait-and-watch coverage on the Ranji Trophy. BCCI is eager to a minimum of get the league spherical of the Ranji beneath method. “It will take a month to finish the league stage but the number of Covid-19 cases have to fall drastically. Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata seem to have gone past their peak. We will monitor the situation for another 10-14 days,” the BCCI official mentioned.