SLC requests BCCI to start tour with T20Is instead of Tests | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka‘s upcoming tour of India is more likely to see a change in itinerary. The tour which was supposed to start out with the two-Test sequence adopted by a three-match T20I sequence might be performed the opposite method round.
“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has requested BCCI to play the T20I series first instead of the Test matches. The Sri Lankan team will be playing a T20I series against Australia before coming to India. It will be convenient for them to send a team which will be already in a bubble,” a high BCCI official mentioned.
If BCCI accepts the request, then it can give them some extra time to take a name on the venues for the Tests, given the Covid-19 state of affairs within the nation. As of now, the T20Is are slated to be performed in Mohali, Dharamshala and Lucknow whereas Bengaluru and Mohali are alleged to host the 2 Tests.
To restrict possibilities of the virus breaching a bubble, the board determined to restrict the West Indies sequence to simply two cities – Ahmedabad and Kolkata. “BCCI wants to distribute international games to as many state associations. But the Covid-19 wave has made it difficult to do so. Confining a series to a certain region is convenient,” the official mentioned.
Call on Ranji Trophy in a fortnight
The board remains to be taking a wait-and-watch coverage on the Ranji Trophy. BCCI is eager to a minimum of get the league spherical of the Ranji beneath method. “It will take a month to finish the league stage but the number of Covid-19 cases have to fall drastically. Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata seem to have gone past their peak. We will monitor the situation for another 10-14 days,” the BCCI official mentioned.