SLOC Inc. Expresses Condolences On Death Of Former Sports Minister – St. Lucia Times News

The St. Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) Inc. expresses condolences to the household, family members and associates of former Minister for Community Development and Sports, Desmond Brathwaite, who died in his sleep on Sunday, tenth April, 2022.

SLOC Inc.’s President, Alfred Emmanuel, mentioned final Monday that Braithwaite was a lover of sports activities who went out of his approach to put Saint Lucia on the map.

“He did leave his prints on sports,” Emmanuel mentioned. “The building that you would see at Mindoo Phillip Park that is now crying for repair was expanded to what it is today by the late Desmond Brathwaite.”

Emmanuel recalled that the primary time any critical discussions have been held a few nationwide stadium with any Minister for Sports was with Brathwaite. He additionally recalled Brathwaite bringing in a crew from Martinique to have intensive discussions a few nationwide stadium for Saint Lucia.

“I even think that a delegation from the Athletics Association, along with his Ministry staff and himself, did pay a visit to Martinique at the time – all in an effort to get the stadium going,” Emmanuel said.

Emmanuel mentioned Braithwaite additionally performed an integral position within the Sports Awards, including that cricket was his ardour and that he ensured the island acquired a lot of worldwide matches.

“So he really did his bit as Minister for Sports. Even when he was no longer Minister for Sports, he was always around sports and in discussions with people associated with sports. So we will surely miss him. May his soul rest in eternal peace while his memories live on,” mentioned Emmanuel.

Brathwaite was the United Workers Party (UWP) Member of Parliament for Castries South between 1987 and 1997 below Prime Ministers Sir John Compton and Dr. Vaughan Lewis.

Source: St. Lucia Olympic Committee Inc

