Slovak finance minister sets up battle with proposed tax on Russian oil processing

Slovak Finance Minister Igor Matovic stated on Tuesday (17 May) he would suggest a particular tax on Russian crude processed within the nation, clashing with a authorities coalition accomplice as he seeks to lift price range income for the state’s anti-inflation measures.

The proposal comes as European Union states additionally search settlement on a harder set of sanctions towards Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. That features a potential oil embargo from which Slovakia has sought a brief exemption.

Slovakia depends on Russian crude, coming by way of the Soviet-era Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline from Russia. The nation’s sole refinery is operated by Slovnaft, which is managed by Hungary’s MOL (MOLB.BU).

Matovic stated the particular tax may usher in round €300 million ($316.29m) of further income to the state price range, which may cowl some prices of state measures to ease the burden of surging inflation within the nation.

He stated the tax of 30% ought to be paid from the distinction between the value of crude from Russia and that from different suppliers.

While Matovic stated he anticipated to get ample help for the proposal when he submits it to the federal government on Wednesday, the plan continues to be unsure and one coalition accomplice has already criticised it.

Economy Minister Richard Sulik, whose SaS celebration has opposed greater taxes, stated the plan may result in greater gas costs, and he has threatened to veto the proposal, TASR information company reported.

In February, the federal government had sought a tax on “excess profits” from nuclear energy manufacturing because it appeared for tactics to assist households address hovering power payments.

But it scrapped that tax after reaching a deal to cap family electrical energy costs with Slovenske Elektrarne (ENEISL.UL), which operates the nation’s two nuclear vegetation and is majority-owned by Italy’s Enel (ENEI.MI) and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EPH group.

($1 = €0.9485)