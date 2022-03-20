Slovak police officers play with Ukrainian refugee children at border. Watch

Slovakian police captured a touching second between two law enforcement officials and two children who arrived on the border as refugees after fleeing from Ukraine. The video shared on the official Facebook web page of the police division was posted with an emotional caption and has gone viral since.

The division wrote the caption in Slovak and when translated it reads, “THIS IS AMAZING: AUTHENTIC CHILDREN’S JOY AND LAUGHTER AT LEAST A LITTLE TIME. At the border, police officers, soldiers, firefighters and other responsible persons try to be very empathetic and make it more pleasant for children to wait in the winter and after a long and tiring journey. Such moments fill us with the hope that the war will end soon and humanity will win over evil.”

Take a have a look at the video that exhibits the true color of humanity:

The video, since being posted on March 17, has acquired tons of reactions. “Great boys, you have a heart when you can feel like those kids and mom,” reads a remark when translated from Slovak. “Great boys, you can be an example to us all,” says one other. “Proud of you, you are super cops and soldiers,” reads a 3rd.

The police division, about 19 hours in the past, additionally shared one other publish to share some extra photos of the cops and the youngsters. “PROTAGONISTS FROM THE VIDEO YOU FALL IN LOVE. The video that has already been seen by hundreds of thousands of Slovaks,” reads their translated caption from Slovak.

Take a have a look at the publish:

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpoliciaslovakia%2Fposts%2F5414176121945899&show_text=true&width=500

What are your ideas on the incident?