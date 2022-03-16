Slovakia approves NATO deployment on Ukraine’s doorstep

Slovakia’s parliament Tuesday authorized the deployment of as much as 2,100 NATO troops within the nation after Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

The power would initially be some 1,200 troops from the Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Poland and Slovenia as a part of a NATO “enhanced forward presence” and would come with a Patriot air defence system, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad mentioned on Monday.

“As, in the near future, we are expecting direct military attacks by the Russian Federation against the Uzhhorod airport (in Ukraine) … near the Slovak border, this of course has military implications,” he was quoted by the TASR company as saying.

The authorities had already authorized the NATO deployment on March 9.

Ninety-six out of 134 lawmakers current voted in favour of the transfer on Tuesday, whereas 15 voted towards.

The vote got here simply two days forward of the primary go to of a US secretary of defence to the nation because it joined NATO in 2004.

Of the greater than three million individuals who have fled Ukraine because the Russian invasion on February 24, in line with the United Nations, 200,000 have crossed over into Slovakia, the Slovak police says.

