Slovakia confirms Patriot, S-300 air defense systems are heading to Ukraine

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad says the United States will deploy a Patriot air defense system in his nation subsequent week.

Friday’s announcement got here shortly after Slovakia donated its Soviet-era S-300 air protection system to Ukraine at its request. Nad beforehand mentioned his nation was prepared to supply its S-300 to Ukraine on situation it has a correct alternative.

Additionally, Germany and the Netherlands have agreed to ship troops armed with Patriot missiles to Slovakia as a part of 2,100-strong drive made up of troopers from a number of NATO members states, together with the U.S. The drive will kind a battlegroup on Slovak territory to spice up NATO defenses on the alliance’s japanese flank.

NATO members Bulgaria, Slovakia and Greece have S-300s, which may fireplace missiles lots of of miles and knock out cruise missiles in addition to plane.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger lately visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with high European Union officers, forward of a deliberate assembly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Zelenskyy had talked about S-300s by title when he spoke to U.S. lawmakers by video final month, interesting for protection programs that may permit Ukraine to “close the skies” to Russian planes and missiles.