Slovakia cuts Russia’s embassy staff by 35: Foreign ministry

Slovakia has ordered Russia’s embassy to chop its workers by 35, a overseas ministry spokesperson stated on Wednesday, citing unacceptable exercise by one other Russian diplomat.

The goal of the transfer was to “set a maximum number of diplomatic and service passport holders at this [Russian] mission,” spokesperson Juraj Tomaga stated in an announcement.

The transfer cuts the embassy workers roughly to a half of its earlier dimension, in response to calculations in Slovak media.

On March 14, Slovakia expelled three Russian embassy workers based mostly on secret service data.

“The step is an inevitable reaction to Russia’s embassy personnel continuing with activities running contrary to the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations, Slovakia’s interests, and partnership with Russian Federation,” Tomaga stated.

The Russian embassy in Bratislava was not instantly out there to remark.

Several different European Union nations, together with Belgium, the Netherlands and Ireland, expelled dozens of Russian diplomats on Tuesday.

