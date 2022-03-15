Slovakia expels three Russian diplomats for alleged spying and bribery

Slovakia’s Foreign Ministry says it would expel three Russian diplomats for alleged spying and bribery.

The ministry stated in a statement that the choice was made after officers had assessed data from the nation’s intelligence providers.

The three diplomats have been based mostly on the Russian embassy within the capital of Bratislava however should now go away the nation by Thursday.

Slovakia’s ministry stated the suspects had violated the “Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations”.

The ministry stated it has additionally strongly urged the Russian embassy to ensure the actions of their diplomats have been in step with the conference, which each international locations are obliged to do.

Slovak police and prosecutors introduced they are going to maintain a information convention on Tuesday for additional data.

The expulsions come amidst tensions between Moscow and the West over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

Earlier this month, Bulgaria additionally expelled two Russian diplomats for alleged espionage.