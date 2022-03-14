Slovakia expels three Russian embassy staff, report of arrests for espionage

Slovakia has determined to expel three Russian embassy employees primarily based on data from the key service they usually should go away the nation inside 72 hours, the international ministry mentioned on Monday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs… at the same time strongly urges the Embassy of the Russian Federation that their representatives perform their activities in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” it mentioned in an announcement.

The ministry didn’t give any particulars.

Slovak information web site www.dennikn.sk mentioned with out citing its sources that police arrested a minimum of three Slovaks – a colonel from the Defence Ministry, a member of the Slovak counterintelligence service SIS, and an individual associated to a information web site that the federal government shut down this month for spreading misinformation – for suspected espionage for Russia.

A spokesman for the police declined to remark, saying police representatives would maintain a information convention on the matter on Tuesday.

The nation’s Defence Minister, Jaroslav Nad, pasted a screenshot of the dennikn.sk article on his Facebook web page and wrote that he may verify that army intelligence offered police with “key intelligence information, including clear evidence” associated to the case, however he gave no particulars.

“This is only the beginning, I believe the structure has opened through nicely. And we will go further. Clearly and thoroughly,” the minister wrote.

The Russian embassy in Bratislava had no quick remark.

