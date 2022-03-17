Slovakia preliminarily agrees to send key air defense system to Ukraine





According to 2 of the sources, Slovakia, one among three NATO allies which have the S-300 missile protection system, needs assurances that the methods will probably be changed instantly.

Any nation offering S-300s is prone to obtain the US-made Patriot air protection missile system to backfill the aptitude it will be giving up, in keeping with two different sources aware of the negotiations. Germany and the Netherlands have already publicly introduced that they’re sending Patriots to Slovakia. But integrating a brand new, complicated air protection system into a rustic’s present navy structure, in addition to coaching its forces to make use of it, can take time, one supply aware of the matter cautioned.

A diplomat within the area mentioned it is “not a done deal” that Slovakia will present Ukraine with S-300sbut famous that Germany is bringing in Patriots now, which might cowl Slovakia’s capacity to defend itself. Slovak troops would additionally not want coaching as they’ve operated Patriots in joint missions with different nations beforehand, the diplomat mentioned.

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, the highest Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, hinted publicly Wednesday that the US had made progress in getting Ukraine entry to further S-300s, an anti-aircraft weapon system that congressional sources say Ukraine is already working successfully in opposition to Russia’s assault. “I’ve been pushing hard for this,” McCaul instructed CNN’s Jim Sciutto. “I’m proud to say they do have S-300s going in now.” An aide to McCaul later mentioned he was referring to S-300 methods which have been owned and operated by Ukraine for years. Those methods are already within the nation. A senior protection official declined to touch upon particular weapons methods or nations which may present them, however famous that Austin was touring to Slovakia to fulfill with the protection minister. The official mentioned safety help can be actually a subject of dialogue. CNN previously reported that the State Department has been working to establish which nations at the moment have S-300s and decide how they might be transferred to Ukraine. The Slovakian Embassy in Washington declined to remark. CNN has reached out to the National Security Council and the Defense Department for remark. CNN reported earlier Wednesday that different Soviet-era air protection methods, together with the SA8, have already been despatched into Ukraine. “People talk about a no-fly zone, they can create their own if we give them the military equipment and weapons,” McCaul famous. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to journey to Slovakia later this week after collaborating within the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels. “At the request of President Zelensky, we have identified and are helping Ukraine acquire additional longer-range anti-aircraft systems and the munitions for those systems,” President Joe Biden mentioned Wednesday as a part of remarks detailing new safety help. Some US allies have additionally been leery of creating their contributions to Ukraine public, a number of sources instructed CNN. Bulgaria and Greece even have extra of the fashionable S-300 methods in query. Greece’s system is a distinct mannequin than these at the moment operated by Ukraine, elevating questions of whether or not further coaching can be wanted for it to be helpful.

CNN’s Jim Sciutto and Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.





Source link