Slovakia says willing to provide Ukraine S-300s if NATO fills gap

Slovakia’s protection minister mentioned on Thursday that his nation was prepared to provide Ukraine with S-300 air defenses if NATO allies discover a substitute, however his visiting US counterpart instructed reporters he had nothing to announce on that.

Ukraine has appealed to Western nations for air defenses to assist repel a Russian army onslaught, now in its fourth week.

“We have been in discussion with US, Ukraine and also other allies on the possibility to deploy, send or give the S-300 to Ukrainians and we are willing to do so,” Slovakia’s Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad instructed a information convention.

“But willing to do so immediately when we have a proper replacement.”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was talking alongside Nad, declined to say whether or not the United States may be prepared to fill the hole.

“I don’t have any announcements for you this afternoon. These are things that we will continue to work with all of our allies on. And certainly this is not just a US issue, it’s a NATO issue,” Austin mentioned, with out elaborating.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday introduced an extra $800 million in safety help, together with weapons to take down Russian planes and tanks.

But the sorts of air defenses deployed in Slovakia are extremely wanted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

NATO member Slovakia has one battery of the S-300 air protection system, inherited from the Soviet period after the break-up of Czechoslovakia in 1993.

It expects to get Patriot missile defenses as a part of a brand new NATO battle group that has simply been agreed to be deployed within the nation as a part of NATO’s reinforcements on the alliance’s japanese flank.

But the Slovaks don’t see that as adequate, given it is not going to be their system and it’s not clear how lengthy will probably be based mostly within the nation.

Slovakia shares a 98-kilometer (61-mile) border with Ukraine.

The nation additionally operates a small fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets, additionally depending on Russian servicing.

“We were discussing various options for how to fill in this gap if we decided not to use MiG-29s anymore,” Nad mentioned, including that Slovakia was anticipated to get Lockheed Martin’s F-16 fighter jets in 2024.

