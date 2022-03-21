Slovakia starts deploying Patriot air defence system

The Patriot air protection system from NATO member international locations has begun arriving in Slovakia. The deployment will proceed over the following few days, Slovakia’s defence Minister stated Sunday.

The system can be operated collectively by German and Dutch troops. It will initially be stationed on the Sliac Airport in central Slovakia, to help NATO’s jap flank protection.

The alliance has strengthened its defenses after Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

Jaroslav Nad, Defence Minister, posted on Facebook: “I am happy confirm that the first units responsible for deploying the Patriot aerial defence system are gradually arriving in Slovakia,” he stated.

Nad acknowledged that the Patriot system could be an addition to the Soviet-era S-300 system, which Slovakia makes use of.

Nad acknowledged that whereas the system will initially be deployed on the Sliac Air Force Base, further deployment areas are being consulted in order that the safety umbrella covers as a lot of Slovak territory as potential.

Last week, the minister acknowledged that Slovakia was keen to donate the S-300 to Ukraine if it receives a alternative.

He acknowledged that Slovakia was in search of a alternative for S-300 due to its dependence on Russia’s capabilities, age and dependence.

Russia warned Ukraine in opposition to any cargo of superior air defenses and warned that it might goal Western arms provides.