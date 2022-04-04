Slovakia will stay united with EU against Russian gas payment demands: PM

Slovakia will act in unison with the European Union in opposition to Russia’s fuel funds calls for, Prime Minister Eduard Heger stated after a minister raised the choice of paying in rubles if essential to hold fuel flowing.

Slovakia is very reliant on Russia for fuel provides and Moscow has demanded cost in rubles. However, the European Commission stated on Friday that European firms whose provide contracts stipulate cost in euros or {dollars} shouldn’t meet this demand.

“In this situation, unity is key and we insist on respecting contract conditions and payments in euros,” Heger stated in a Facebook submit late on Sunday.

His feedback got here after Economy Minister Richard Sulik stated the nation would work along with Europe however that Slovakia couldn’t be reduce off from Russian fuel flows and if it needed to pay in rubles it might.

“The gas (flow) must not stop… If there is a condition to pay in rubles, then we pay in rubles,” Sulik stated in a Sunday debate present on public broadcaster RTVS, wherein he additionally stated the nation would work on a typical EU strategy.

Slovak fuel firm SPP made its final fuel cost in euros. Sulik stated the subsequent cost would come due on May 20, giving it time for an answer.

The menace of fuel shortages comes after the height demand European winter season however as companies and households are already dealing with an enormous surge in vitality costs.

