The chief of Slovakia’s far-right political celebration has been given a six-month suspended sentence for neo-Nazi sympathies.

Marian Kotleba was discovered responsible by Slovakia’s Supreme Court of supporting a motion “aimed at suppressing fundamental human rights”.

But judges dismissed a decrease court docket ruling that convicted the MP of illegally utilizing neo-Nazi symbols.

Kotleba stood trial after he offered three households with checks for €1,488 euros in March 2017 on the anniversary of the Slovak wartime state’s institution in 1939.

The no 1,488 has a symbolic that means for neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

Kotleba — the pinnacle of the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) — was convicted and initially sentenced to 4 years and 4 months in jail.

But on attraction, the Supreme Court diminished his sentence whereas upholding his conviction for neo-Nazi sympathies. The ruling means he’ll lose his seat in Slovakia’s parliament.

LSNS — whose Eurosceptic members use Nazi salutes — was the fourth-most widespread celebration within the nation within the 2020 parliamentary election with 8% help.

Kotleba and his celebration’s members brazenly again Slovakia’s legacy throughout World War II, when it served as a Nazi puppet state.

Another member of the celebration, Milan Mazurek, grew to become the primary Slovak lawmaker to lose his parliament seat in 2019 after he was convicted for using racist language in opposition to the Roma group.

In 2019, the Supreme Court dismissed a request by the nation’s prosecutor basic to ban Kotleba’s celebration as an “extremist group”.

The court docket dominated on the time that the prosecutor basic failed to offer sufficient proof that the celebration violated the Slovak structure and aimed to destroy the nation’s democracy.