Slovakian girls full of adventure through football

“It would be a sin not to reflect on all the positives that UEFA Playmakers will bring. We believe it will be popular among parents and girls and that it will fulfil its primary goal. We believe that the whole of women’s and youth football will benefit from this project in Slovakia,” stated Miriama Bočková, who’s in command of the challenge inside the youth and growth division of the Slovak Football Association.

Playmakers is UEFA’s first-ever pan-European grassroots programme for five–8 year-old ladies, which makes use of Disney’s iconic storytelling to encourage common train and kick-start a love of soccer.

The Slovak FA obtained concerned within the challenge this 12 months and has thus far created 31 centres across the nation, the place ladies are given the chance to play soccer, deal with their well being and construct their self-confidence, make new associates and study helpful expertise.

Each centre has specifically skilled coaches who lead the actions. Every participant receives an ‘Adventure pass’ for collaborating. “A very positive environment is prepared for the girls. They get to be creative and make decisions and a lifetime connection to a healthy lifestyle and football,” stated Miriama Bočková.

This article initially appeared in UEFA Direct 196