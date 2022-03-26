Slovakian MPs condemn WWII deportation of Jews to Nazi Germany

Slovakia’s parliament has formally condemned the mass deportation of Jews to Nazi dying camps throughout World War II.

MPs stated the compelled deportation of Jewish residents from the Slovak republic was “particularly reprehensible”.

Slovak authorities had paid Nazi Germany for every Jewish citizen who was transported to focus camps between March and October in 1942.

A second wave of deportations came about between September 1944 and March 1945 when Slovakia was occupied by Nazi troops.

Most of the 70,000 Jewish residents who had been compelled from the Slovak Republic died through the Holocaust.

In September, Slovakia’s authorities apologised for World War II laws that had stripped the nation’s Jews of their human and civil rights.

The formal condemnation by Bratislava on Friday got here on the eightieth anniversary of the primary transport to the Auschwitz focus camp.

“We condemn such activities of the regime and express sorrow over the tragedy imposed on innocent victims,” the decision learn.

Lawmakers additionally noticed a minute’s silence and requested for the forgiveness of all those that survived and the kin and descendants of the victims.

Members of the acute far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia get together — who brazenly again the legacy of the Slovak warfare state — didn’t take part within the vote on the decision.