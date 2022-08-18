Just half of the respondents to a survey in Slovakia assist the nation promoting its fighter jet fleet to assist Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression.

That’s based on GLOBSEC, a Bratislava-based assume tank.

Jaroslav Nad’, Slovakia’s defence minister, desires at hand over the nation’s MIG-29 fleet within the autumn for €300 million.

“Russian propaganda is doing its best in order to change the attitudes of the population to stop or to block further military equipment to be donated to Ukraine but this government certainly decided to continue in that because we need to help Ukrainians – they deserve that – and we very much understand what occupation means,” he mentioned.

Another GLOBSEC survey revealed that though Russia is perceived as a menace by 62% of respondents, 37% nonetheless see Moscow as one of crucial strategic companions of Slovakia.