Slovenia expels 33 Russian diplomats: Foreign ministry

The Slovenian authorities stated Tuesday that 33 Russian diplomats had been being expelled after our bodies had been discovered within the Ukrainian city of Bucha, the place Kyiv has accused Russian forces of a bloodbath.

The international ministry stated earlier that it had summoned the Russian ambassador Timur Ejvazov to specific Slovenia’s “shock over the killing of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha and other towns that were liberated from the Russian aggressor forces” and to tell him that the variety of Russian diplomats within the nation can be decreased.

A spokeswoman later confirmed to AFP that the variety of diplomats being expelled was 33.

