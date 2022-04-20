Slovenia saw sharpest democratic decline in Eastern Europe, Central Asia in 2021, report says

Democratic requirements in Slovenia declined extra in 2021 than in another nation in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, in keeping with a new report by the analysis institute Freedom House.

The “Nations in Transit” report, which scores 29 international locations’ democratic requirements out of seven based mostly on elements together with their electoral course of, media independence and corruption, discovered that Slovenia had dropped from 5.86 to five.71 final 12 months.

“No country’s scores fell further than those of Slovenia,” the report learn, blaming the decline on Prime Minister Janez Janša’s authorities, after it “sidelined the parliament and exerted considerable political and financial pressure on civil society organizations, public media services, the judiciary, and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.”

Janša, who’s up for reelection Sunday in an increasingly tight race, has been accused of waging war on unbiased media in Slovenia after he withheld funding from the nation’s public broadcaster for many of 2021 for being crucial of his management, driving it to the verge of chapter. (Facing political strain, he has since restored a lot of the funding.) He has additionally earned the moniker “Marshall Tweeto,” an allusion to the previous chief of Yugoslavia Josip Broz Tito, after singling out and berating crucial journalists on social media.

“Slovenia’s score declines were in part a result of failure to adhere to the liberal democratic norms and practices that we would expect of a high performer,” mentioned Mike Smeltzer, a analysis analyst at Freedom House and co-author of the report, “but also the actions of Prime Minister Janez Janša … which, as we say, betrayed ‘an illiberal intolerance of any and all criticism.’”

However, the Central European nation is “still one of the strongest performers” of the international locations checked out, he mentioned, and stays a “consolidated democracy” — adhering to the “best policies and practices of liberal democracies” — alongside Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Poland, Romania and Bulgaria scored much less properly, displaying indicators of “weaknesses in their defense of political rights and civil liberties.”

Democracy has been declining for 18 consecutive years throughout the 29 international locations checked out, the report discovered, and 2021 was additionally the primary 12 months when hybrid regimes — which mix authoritarian rule with minimally aggressive elections, together with Hungary — turned the most typical regime sort throughout these areas.

Russia’s struggle in Ukraine could not bode properly for European democracy in the long run both.

“After 18 years of democratic decline … and as the Kremlin continues its brutal war of aggression, it’s hard to conjure up a sense of hopefulness,” mentioned Smeltzer.

“Even if Putin fails in his effort to destroy Ukraine, there is a very real chance that this war will accelerate the anti-democratic transformation that we’ve documented, as economic challenges and an influx of refugees will challenge the capabilities of governments and societies that have already spent the last two years responding to a global pandemic.”

The Slovenian international affairs ministry didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from POLITICO.