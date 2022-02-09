Slovenia to hold general election on April 24

Slovenia’s president on Wednesday formally set the nation’s parliamentary election for April 24.

The election will function a reelection marketing campaign for hard-right Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, a frequent thorn within the EU’s aspect. While Janša’s Slovenian Democratic Party at present leads at 24 % within the polls, in accordance with POLITICO’s Poll of Polls, the center-left, environmentalist Freedom Movement has surged to twenty % in current months.

President Borut Pahor announced the election date on Twitter.

Slovenia’s fragmented celebration panorama means smaller events might play a essential function by lending their help to a coalition authorities. Currently, opposition events are collectively outperforming Janša’s minority authorities events within the polls, however potential coalition agreements make the end result exhausting to foretell.

The election marketing campaign formally begins on March 24.