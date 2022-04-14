Slow motion video of orange peel being squeezed is oddly satisfying to watch

There are sure movies on the Internet which are merely satisfying to look at. It isn’t that they present one thing extraordinary. However, nonetheless they amuse individuals and at instances go away them wanting to look at the clip greater than as soon as. Just like this video that exhibits an individual squeezing an orange peel.

Though it’s unclear when the video was first captured or shared, it has been doing the rounds of the Internet for previous few months. It lately captured individuals’s consideration after being re-shared on the sub-reddit Oddly Satisfying.

“Squeezing an orange peel in the sunlight,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The clip opens to point out an individual squeezing a slice of an orange peel within the daylight. The droplets sprouting out of the peel is totally wonderful to look at.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 12 hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has amassed greater than 46,500 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit varied feedback.

“My eye,” wrote a Reddit consumer. “Me and my friends would mess around at lunch sometimes and try to sneak up on one another and squirt them in the eye with an orange peel just like this,” posted one other. “I can smell this post,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?