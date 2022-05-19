Small Businesses In Michigan Saw Record Job Growth In 2021, Data Says

(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer introduced this week new information exhibits small companies are seeing progress in Michigan.

According to the Michigan Bureau of Labor Market Information, small companies with lower than 50 workers created practically 170,000 jobs within the first three quarters of 2021. It is the quickest begin to small enterprise job progress in 23 years.

In addition, 150,000 new small enterprise functions had been filed in 2021, which is 59% greater than in 2019.

“Small businesses form the backbone of Michigan’s economy and are the anchors of communities across the state. Through tough times, they’ve shown grit and innovation to continue getting things done for their customers and employees,” Whitmer mentioned in a information launch.

“Recent data shows that entrepreneurs are fired up, starting tens of thousands of businesses and creating nearly 170,000 jobs. While the numbers are encouraging, we must build on this momentum by making investments to retain and recruit more workers, expand operations, and attract additional investment. Together, let’s keep getting things done for Michigan’s booming small business community.”

More than 900,000 small companies are in Michigan, with 1.9 million workers, representing 48.3% of employees.

“The entrepreneurial spirit is thriving in Michigan,” mentioned J.D. Collins, CEO of Michigan Small BusinessDevelopment Center. “Our consultants are experiencing a record number of start-up ventures and businesses in generational transition. We need the continued support of programs such as the MI New Economy Plan to ensure that Michigan is the best place to start and grow a business.”