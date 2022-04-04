Small plane crashes on South Main Street in Manville, N.J.

MANVILLE, N.J. — A small airplane crashed Monday in Somerset County, New Jersey.

It occurred round 1 p.m. on South Main Street in Manville.

The crash occurred proper subsequent to Central Jersey Regional Airport.

It’s unclear if there have been any accidents.

Video from the scene confirmed the small airplane within the entrance yard of a house.

Firefighters had been on the scene, together with different emergency responders. Workers with PSE&G are engaged on energy points within the space associated to the crash.

It wasn’t instantly clear if the airplane had been making an attempt to take off or land on the airport.

