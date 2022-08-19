Small plane crashes upside down onto hangars at Camarillo Airport

The pilot of a small airplane suffered crucial accidents after crashing the other way up Thursday into hangars at Camarillo Airport, officers mentioned.

Firefighters had been known as to the positioning at 1:44 p.m. after the ultralight plane crashed into the hangars, mentioned Andy VanSciver, spokesperson for the Camarillo Fire Department.

Firefighters weren’t alerted about an emergency touchdown earlier than the crash, he mentioned, however arrived to seek out the small airplane the other way up on the roof of hangars used for different small planes.

The crash occurred on the west aspect of the airport, which is used solely by small planes, VanSciver mentioned.

Known as ultralights, the small planes can often seat just one or two individuals, he mentioned. Only the pilot was onboard the small plane that crashed, he mentioned.

The pilot, who was not recognized, was taken through helicopter to the closest trauma heart in crucial situation to be handled, he mentioned.